LETTERS: Pat Grassley unmasked

JIM WILSON

WATERLOO -- From what I have read in The Courier, House Speaker Pat Grassley needs an appointment with an optometrist.

He can see someone not wearing the appropriate clothing to conform with the House dress code, but he cannot see if they are wearing or not wearing a mask. He needs to enforce the requirement by having the sergeant at arms check the people entering the House to be wearing a mask.

If they are at a safe distance and speaking to the House, they could then lower their mask and put it back up.

If they do not follow these simple rules, they cannot enter. Once in, and they remove their mask, they get escorted out. He is denying them free speech.

