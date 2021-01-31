LETTERS: Pass Marcy's Law

KATIE INGHAM

CEDAR FALLS -- My son was murdered. He was shot, stabbed, his body mutilated and thrown into the backwater of Lake Rathbun.

As the criminal justice system continues to allow the convicted murderer appeal after appeal, we continue to sit with an empty chair at the supper table. I will always grieve my son and the fact that he never knew a wife or the glory and love of having a child.

As it stands, the criminal justice system isn't for the victim and their family, it's for the criminal. Iowa needs Marsy’s Law. Marsy’s Law would put rights for crime victims in our state constitution – simple things like the right to be heard at trial, to be updated on the status of the offender, and the right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay, among others.

My son’s murderer was able to waive his right to a speedy trial, but my family waited 15 months to see justice carried out for my son.

This is not the life I thought I would be living. Our family did not choose to become the victims of this crime. We deserve respect from the justice system. Only Marsy’s Law will make that possible.

