LETTERS: Paranoid Clayson

JOHN FOCHT

CEDAR FALLS -- I am writing in regard to the column by Dennis Clayson in the Jan. 31 edition of The Courier: "Will press give Biden the Trump treatment?" (Interesting. Two weeks into his presidency.)

In it he gives his version of how the press should react to President Biden as it has to Trump.

I would respond to Clayson's wonderment: Yes, the press would respond to Biden as it has to Trump if -- he utters comments that are racist, homophobic; comes from a family of "unearned white privilege"; tells lies in many of his speeches and press conferences and exhibits authoritarian tendencies in carrying out his administration.

Clayson's columns are loaded with paranoia regarding his discussion of the "unfair press." This paranoia causes him to forget the right-wing conservative radio with millions of listeners, Fox News, Fox Business and frankly, I see both sides of the political spectrum written in The Courier on a daily basis.

What a breath of fresh air it would be if The Courier carried other conservative writers routinely on the Opinion page. Clayson gives conservatism a bad name with his ever-present right wing paranoia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0