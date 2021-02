On gratitude

CEDAR FALLS -- I note in the Guest Column by David Fredrick (Courier, Feb. 18) he commonly uses thankful and grateful interchangeably. I like to think thankfulness originates in the mind, is about things, and is a habit. Whereas gratitude originates in the heart, is about people, and is a virtue. As long as we do not distinguish between the two, we will not make gratitude an intention of the heart.