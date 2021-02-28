LETTERS: Numbers don't add up

CEDAR FALLS -- A Feb. 24 Courier article article states that Black Hawk County has about 21,000 residents aged 65 and older. The article then states about 93% of the county’s population in that age group is white. Thus, 93% of 21,000 equals 19,530 are white. The article goes on to say that nearly 89% of white residents 65 and older have been vaccinated. That statement suggests that 17,381 white residents, 65 and older, have been vaccinated. However, the article also states that nearly 5,900 people (all races and ages) have been vaccinated. The article states that 62% of the county’s 65 and older population is still waiting to received the COVID vaccine. 62% of 21,000 equals 13,020 people. That data suggests that 38% have received the vaccine – or 7,980 people. That data within that article suggests: 1) Nearly 5,900 have been fully vaccinated; 2) 17,381 white residents have been vaccinated; 3) 7,980 residents (all races 65 and older) have been vaccinated. I’m 76-years old, have a lung condition that requires the use oxygen, medicine therapy that includes 26 pills/capsules and a compromised immune system. I’ve been attempting to be vaccinated since Jan. 5. Numbers don’t seem to add up, do they?