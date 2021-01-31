LETTERS: No Hinson fan

WAVERLY -- Former broadcaster Ashley Hinson is now representing Northeast Iowa in the U.S. House. In a fundraising letter to citizens last week she listed as her reason for having run for this seat "the chaos and dysfunction sowed by the radical left in Washington." In light of the treason perpetrated by supporters of our former Republican president and advocated by a majority of the Republican caucus in the U.S. House, this claim seems obscenely ironic. It shouldn't take much thought to see where chaos and dysfunction has been at work in Washington lately. Rep. Hinson would do herself, and the rest of us, a favor by ditching her party's talking points and telling us the truth.