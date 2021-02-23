LETTERS: My 5 cents' worth

DENNIS STANSELL

WAVERLY -- Sen. Ken Rozenboom's proposal to change the bottle bill by requiring consumers to travel up to 20 miles to redeem their cans and bottles is clearly aimed at appeasing the grocery lobby, not fixing the law.

Fixing the can and bottle law is ridiculously simple. All that is needed is to make the handling fee that the redemption centers get enough for them to make a profit. Once running a redemption center is profitable more will open up, thereby relieving the need for grocery stores to accept returns as long as there is a nearby redemption center.

Also, changing the law to cover other noncarbonated beverages and increasing the deposit to 10 cents would insure even more cans and bottles get recycled.

Iowans overwhelmingly support the bottle bill. Lets make it even better. Contact your senator or representative and let them know you support an increase in the handling fee to 2 cents per can or bottle.

