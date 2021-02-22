LETTERS: Misses the paper

MAXINE GLEASON

GILBERTVILLE -- I read in your paper a couple days ago about you not having a paper Monday, Feb. 15. I do find that very upsetting as we do not have a computer and really prefer the paper to view throughout the day.

Please do not do this again. It takes away the pleasure of our daily paper and we look forward to it when it's delivered.

Two of our children were carriers many years ago when they also were required to collect every two weeks from your customers. I recall all the trips and problems of getting paid.

Joe Dumer is one of the best Courier carriers you have and we appreciate his faithful and prompt delivery always.

