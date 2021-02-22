LETTERS: Mind control

THEODORE LEDERMAN

WATERLOO -- In his Feb. 1 column “Capitalize on increased interest in politics,” Erin Murphy informs us the First Amendment states “Congress can make no laws that suppress speech.” How are Democratic leaders following the Constitution? House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, in the rules the Rules of the House of Representatives, changed the words “father” and “daughter” to “parent” and “child.”

President Biden has issued an executive order banning the terms “China virus” or “Wuhan virus.” In addition, Mr. Biden has proposed removing the term “alien” from U.S. immigration laws.

On Nov. 20, Democratic Senate leaders demanded more censorship from Big Tech. Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Mark Zuckerberg what Facebook had done to quell the “spread of misinformation” by President Trump? Sen. Chris Coons urged Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to use his platform to fight “misinformation.”

Under Democratic control has begun totalitarian control of speech and labeling of all conflicting views as “misinformation.” What is next? Mind control! Katie Couric has asked “how are we really” going to “deprogram” Trump supporters? A very good question as there are about 75 million of us. But make no mistake, the Biden administration is off to a very good start.

