ROBERT SIEBRANDS

HUDSON --- Here are my thoughts on increasing the salary for the mayor of Waterloo.

It’s an elected position with candidates knowing the salary/benefits before they run. If it’s not enough, I’d suggest looking for work elsewhere because I think it’s more than generous.

There is a thing called the Cost of Living Index. Waterloo has the lowest for a city its size in the state. That means it costs less to live in Waterloo than other cities its size. That has to do with an also lower average income.

If the city council and mayor want to vote to increase the salary for mayor then maybe the city council should take a pay reduction to offset the raise.

How many levels of paid representatives/administrators does Waterloo really need and more over can afford? I don’t hear anyone mentioning anything about what this raise and all other raises for city employees elected and unelected will affect property taxes.

