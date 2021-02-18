LETTERS: Letter responses

CEDAR FALLS — In regard to “Border War,” (Feb. 11) John Mullen’s letter about South Dakota’s and Iowa’s “stupid” governors: These are female state leaders that you are demeaning! Doesn’t the left champion all women, or is it just those women who think like you do? Most small business owners would like to remain in business, pay their employees, and not live off government programs. Also most people would like to be working, although there are those who would rather receive income for not working. And you can’t do this if you’re closed down. As for “A living wage” (Feb. 11) and Harold Tuchel: Laws of economics?? Who moved those jobs overseas? Who brought them back again? Who let illegals in with impunity? Who tried to legally reform the immigration system? And your comment about those with incomes over $248,729 rising in the last 50 years is supposed to be an argument for a higher minimum wage? You’re calling for wealth reallocation (can you spell socialism?). “Minimum wage” is meant to be an entry-level wage. Education, training, hard work, and going the extra mile is how you increase your wages and advance. Increasing the minimum wage will cost people jobs and drive small businesses out of business.