Letters: Legitimate votes

THEODORE LEDERMAN

WATERLOO -- Reference: Editorial “Trump’s Legacy: Fascism” by Saul Shapiro in Jan. 10 Courier. Mr. Shapiro tells us that President Trump is a “fomentor of more than 20,000 lies.” Unless Mr. Shapiro can enumerate and then authenticate at least 1,000 lies, we must consider this unsubstantiated slander.

Unfortunately, Mr. Shapiro is not alone as numerous commentators have participated in unproven character assassination. We should expect more from our “elite.” Mr. Shapiro then states that President Trump “lies about a stolen election.” On Jan. 6, 2005, Barbara Boxer rose to object to the certification of Ohio’s electoral vote and Nancy Pelosi praised that challenge. Do not Republicans have the same rights?

According to Mark Levin and other legal scholars the 2020 election laws of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania were altered in such a way that they subverted the U.S. Constitution. In these states election laws were changed by the governors or judiciary. However, our Constitution specifically specifies that only the state legislatures can alter election laws. In other words, under our Constitution these elections are unconstitutional. Can we not, as Democrats before, question the legitimacy of these votes?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0