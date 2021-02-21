LETTERS: Lack of courage

CEDAR FALLS -- Only 17 members of Congress who identify as “Republican” had the courage, the integrity, the principled love of our constitutional democratic republic, its free and fair elections and its peaceful transfer of power to resist incitement, insurrection and tyranny. Those 10 House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans are worthy of praise and should be thanked by all.

Sadly, none of these courageous leaders were from Iowa as Ernst, Grassley, Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks all voted in lock-step with the Trumpublican cult that so worships their “dear leader” that they are willing to ignore truth, facts, demagoguery, insurrection, terrorism, anarchy, destruction and even treason to protect him. History cannot be kind to these pathetic enablers and sycophants and nor should the voters of Iowa.