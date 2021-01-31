LETTERS: Keystone pipeline

STEVE POISEL

LITTLETON -- Much of the U.S. portion of the Keystone pipeline is completed and in operation so there would be little to no impact on the relatively low gas prices we have now from President Biden's recent executive order, contrary to the letter from Thomas Menuey in Tuesday's (Jan. 26) "Letters to the Editor."

TC Energy Corp., the Canadian company that owns the Keystone XL pipeline with the Alberta government, has said more than 1,000 people are out of work because of Biden’s order. The 11,000 and $2 billion figures cited in the Facebook post were estimates published by the company, and most of the jobs would be temporary. Facts are tricky, and Facebook has removed those claims as false or misleading.

Many American and Canadian Aboriginals have opposed the Keystone XL project for various reasons, including possible damage to sacred sites, pollution, and water contamination, which could lead to health risks among their communities. Many indigenous women in communities and tribes along this pipeline face a higher risk of sexual violence and violence with the increasing presence of "man camps" in their areas from the pipeline and oil.

