LETTERS: Keep the griffin

D.R. DAMON

WATERLOO — Recently the Waterloo PD requested funding from the city for much-needed upgrades in numerous areas, all directly or indirectly related to the safety of citizens, visitors and officers, including those arrested. A better-resourced department has a significant impact on effectiveness, leading to enhanced quality of life and the reputation of the city.

The requested amount was for $400,000+. None of the enhancements are frivolous or unneeded.

Will the amount be denied or reduced by the $100,000+ projected costs to rid the department of the current griffin emblem by subtly hostile leaders?

Thankfully the movement to abolish the much-loved, traditional, nonracist emblem won’t be able to remove it from officer’s homes, tattoos, gravestones, or memories.

How can it’s removal be explained to the numerous agencies, traditional pubs (Cheers, etc.), around the world — (U.S., Canada, Ireland, France, etc.) who display it to honor the WPD and it’s cherished emblem?

Perhaps the reruns of “Miami Vice” will have to remove it from it’s traditional place on the set. Or the limited edition bourbon bottle honoring the PD and griffin.

Justifiable funding for the WPD is fiscally responsible. Money for the unwarranted removal of the much-loved beautiful noble griffin is not!

