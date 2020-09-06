LETTERS: It's just a griffin

WATERLOO -- The recent controversy about the city police symbol “griffin" is absolutely ridiculous. There is absolutely zero ties between the griffin and KKK's symbol. What is surprising is Waterloo citizens' silence on this issue. If I could find some info on this symbol and it’s connection to racism I would get on board. Instead because a small group of people are offended over a symbol we will spend money that could be placed in better areas. We will replace a symbol that had nothing to do with racism. Please vote in a council that really cares about Waterloo. This council only cares about its own agenda.