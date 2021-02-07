LETTERS: It’s public money

WATERLOO — Iowa citizens do not want their tax dollars given to private schools, for-profit schools, or home schools. Public money belongs to the public schools. No vouchers, no tax credits, no educational savings accounts, no grants, no payments to parents need come from public monies. Public schools are open to all. Many private schools are established to hide parent biases toward some of the all. If public schools received all the funding they deserve and need, there would be no reason for “special” schools, academies or charters. Public schools provide a powerful introduction to America for students from other lands. American students benefit from those incoming cultures. I am a product of both Catholic and public schools as are my three siblings. My parents paid our tuition with the help of the church community without tax money. We didn’t have a boat, a second home or big vacations. We had our bicycles, library cards and one TV. Because my parents had their priorities in order, there was money for private education. Let us keep public tax money for public schools.