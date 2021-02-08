LETTERS: Is it a crime?

WATERLOO -- What if the CEO of a large corporation solicited a group to destroy his office because he had embezzled millions of dollars from the company that has hundreds of stockholders, They are caught by surveillance devices. Also, in the very act, they shoot and kill a security guard. He then resigns as CEO.

However, what happened was all his design. He is charged and faces a trial. The stockholders come to his defense stating that he made some of them wealthy when he was the CEO. They don’t think he should be charged or tried for his crimes. He is no longer he CEO. Is here a crime here or no? Is he exempt from the law because some stockholders don’t think his actions constitute a crime? Where is the justice? Even a general can be tried for treason by a military court. What about the supreme commander? He also is above military law for creating a coup to overturn and take over the government of the United States by force? Would some legal expert give me an answer please?