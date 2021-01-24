LETTERS: Insulting cartoon

REED CRAFT

WATERLOO -- The political cartoon in the Sunday Courier on Jan. 17 is an insult to Iowa Republicans. The donkey becomes a horse so the Republicans are labeled a horse’s rear end. The left-leaning president elect sits in the middle, which is a stretch!

Why would you print a political cartoon that insults the majority of Iowans? A majority of Iowans voted for the Republican presidential candidate, and Republicans hold a majority in the Iowa House, Senate and the governor’s office.

The political cartoon is surrounded by the guest column of liberal Dave Nagle, who correctly holds that an inauguration is “a breathing space to recharge and refocus” and “a new beginning.”

Such an insult is the result of hate which is more destructive to the hater than the hated. In the opinion page, your cartoon should do better than name calling those who have a differing political opinion.

