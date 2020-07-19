Letters: Instill values in kids

LARRY VAN OORT
While talking with a coach on East High’s new football staff, he posited that kids today are different than when he and even I grew up. I replied, “No, they aren’t. They are just as worried and wondering as we were.” To quote author Graham Greene, “A number of today’s youth are divided by the fear and the attraction of life.” I continued saying they fear life because many are denied a positive value structure, but once they get a positive one, they are attracted to life. Since many of today’s football players (and an increasingly larger number of young people) are not internalizing positive values, football coaches, if they want to be successful, must provide them. What positive values? Family, faith, trust, loyalty, personal pride, respect for hard work, unselfishness, and empathy resulting in civility, for example. Notice, these smack entirely contrary to the values of Democrats/liberals/progressives/socialists/communists. Example: See Floyd George’s tragic death. They devalued him through lying, intimidation, manipulation, and deceit. They value destruction, meanly demonizing positive values, and power for a select, soulless few (an oligarchy). Americans: Want a winning life for those you love? Vote freedom and liberty, not anarchy and subjugation.
Wake up, America
THOMAS MENUEY
EVANSDALE -- It is time for the majority to take back their cities and support are local police departments. No defunding!
We vote in a few months. It's time to get the socialist democratic party out of power. Vote for those who support law an order. It's time for every Christian to re-examine their beliefs ask themselves what does the word of God say about things that Democratic Party supports.
1: Does it support Christian values?
2: Does it support economic growth?
3: Have they ever kept any promise they have made?
4: How will this effect my children or grandchildren?
5: When they held all 3 chambers did they do anything about immigration?
If you are sincere then the answer is no.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!