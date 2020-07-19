Letters: Instill values in kids

While talking with a coach on East High’s new football staff, he posited that kids today are different than when he and even I grew up. I replied, “No, they aren’t. They are just as worried and wondering as we were.” To quote author Graham Greene, “A number of today’s youth are divided by the fear and the attraction of life.” I continued saying they fear life because many are denied a positive value structure, but once they get a positive one, they are attracted to life. Since many of today’s football players (and an increasingly larger number of young people) are not internalizing positive values, football coaches, if they want to be successful, must provide them. What positive values? Family, faith, trust, loyalty, personal pride, respect for hard work, unselfishness, and empathy resulting in civility, for example. Notice, these smack entirely contrary to the values of Democrats/liberals/progressives/socialists/communists. Example: See Floyd George’s tragic death. They devalued him through lying, intimidation, manipulation, and deceit. They value destruction, meanly demonizing positive values, and power for a select, soulless few (an oligarchy). Americans: Want a winning life for those you love? Vote freedom and liberty, not anarchy and subjugation.