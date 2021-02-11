LETTERS: Index minimum wage

CEDAR FALLS -- The federal minimum wage should have a yearly adjustment due to inflation. With a static amount the minimum pay for workers has been effectively decreasing for the last 12 years. Can you imagine seniors receiving Social Security getting the same amount for 12 years while their expenses increase from year to year due to inflation? There is a good reason to index Social Security, federal pensions, and other vital government programs to inflation. The incremental increases have a minimal impact on the economy, and they ensure a fair amount based on measurable changing real-world conditions.