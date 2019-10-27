BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA --- Initially, Nancy Pelosi set out to investigate until the next election. The Democrats just couldn't stand losing. Now they have found something they seem to think they can hang their hats on, but are still not acting. Maybe we'll have to wait to see who gets elected.
Is there anyone out there who thinks that with unlimited subpoena power and millions of dollars, not to mention the friendly press, and a desire to make Democrats look bad you wouldn't be able to find lots of embarrassing things about the leading lights in that socialist movement?
Try to remember Trump is a businessman and not the normal politician. That makes it impossible for them to deal with him as they would a regular politician. Maybe it's time to run the country on a budget and actually require them to understand the Constitution instead of the ridiculous rules they have instituted in the Congressional chambers. Of course that will not happen, because they are politicians first and your representative second.
