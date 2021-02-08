LETTERS: Illegal impeachment

MARCELLA GRUVER

WATERLOO -- So, President Trump is guilty of incitement of insurrection deserving a U.S. House impeachment?

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said the U.S. House violated six points of the U.S. Constitution when impeaching President Trump.

1) It violated the First Amendment which prohibits the government from abridging free speech.

2) The House violated the substantive impeachment criteria for the U.S. Constitution which limits impeachment to treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

3) It violated due process by handing the president and his legal team no opportunity to present a defense.

4) By trying to put Trump on trial in the Senate after he leaves office the U.S. House violated the provision that allows Congress to remove a sitting president.

5) If the Senate were to conduct a trial of a private citizen, it would violate both the spirit and the letter of the prohibition against bills of attainer.

6) Congress voted in favor of the resolution calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

If the U.S. Senate accepts the U.S. House impeachment of President Trump with the six violation of the U.S. Constitution, aren’t they an accessory to the crime of illegal impeachment of President Trump?

