LETTERS: Idea exchange

After World War II, when the University of Northern Iowa was called Iowa State Teachers College and had a reputation for producing some of the best, it had mixture of older students recently discharged from the service and those just graduating from high school. A group of students would meet between classes and talk about all kinds of things. There were few problems that could not be solved in the 45 minutes between classes. What I really remember was that everyone was given an opportunity to speak, and there were times when we laughed at some of what we thought were crazy/stupid ideas, but we were laughing and poking fun at the ideas and not those bringing them up for discussion. Casual debates like this should be the cornerstone of our universities, but in today’s climate those with a different view are ridiculed or much worse. Is this really the best we can do?