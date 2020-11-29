Letters: Hospice Month

CHRIS KEMP

CEDAR FALLS — When you or someone you love has a serious illness, time is precious. At Cedar Valley Hospice, our hospice and palliative care programs can provide comfort and support to make the most of that precious time.

November marks National Hospice and Palliative Care month, and Cedar Valley Hospice is joining organizations across the nation to educate our community and help them understand the importance of hospice and palliative care.

This year’s theme, Faces of Caring, showcases hospice heroes who go into people’s homes, even during this pandemic, and continue to provide expert patient-centered care. Hospice and palliative care can make a profound differ-ence and help maximize the quality of life for those they care for.

It is crucial to know that hospice and palliative care is not about giving up, it is not the abandonment of care and it is not reserved for the imminently dying.

It is person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion to families, sometimes for an extended length of time.

Making the choice to call can turn a difficult situation into one that is manageable. As board president, I know firsthand that Cedar Valley Hospice can be an important resource for your family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0