 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS: Honoring our oaths
0 comments

LETTERS: Honoring our oaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- On Dec. 7, 1941, my World War I father said to me, “When your turn comes, you will serve.” At 10 a.m., June 20, 1956, I stepped forward to accept the oath to serve and protect this country. I served as an American Army soldier for the time required, but I shall honor that commitment for the rest of my life.

Now our president calls me a “sucker" and a “looser.” I freely admit that in two years, my term of active service, I could have earned about $10,000 as a beginning engineer. However, I know full well that my service brought me many experiences that were far beyond monetary value.

I understand American presidents also take oaths. I have to wonder if our current president remembers any oath. An oath that might have included honor for citizens who have sacrificed their lives to serve and protect our country.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News