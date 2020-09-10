LETTERS: Honoring our oaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- On Dec. 7, 1941, my World War I father said to me, “When your turn comes, you will serve.” At 10 a.m., June 20, 1956, I stepped forward to accept the oath to serve and protect this country. I served as an American Army soldier for the time required, but I shall honor that commitment for the rest of my life.

Now our president calls me a “sucker" and a “looser.” I freely admit that in two years, my term of active service, I could have earned about $10,000 as a beginning engineer. However, I know full well that my service brought me many experiences that were far beyond monetary value.

I understand American presidents also take oaths. I have to wonder if our current president remembers any oath. An oath that might have included honor for citizens who have sacrificed their lives to serve and protect our country.

