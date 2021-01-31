LETTERS: History will remember

The REV. EDGAR ZELLE

WAVERLY -- An open letter to Senators Grassley and Ernst:

You will soon face a critical vote on the Trump impeachment. You are members of the jury. President Trump was impeached for actions while he was president and during his term. The fact that he is no longer president has no bearing on whether he is innocent or guilty. It is the nature of all trials that they take place after the act.

I know your political compass points to supporting Trump as that has been your stance for the last four years. I assume you still have a moral compass, and knowing that you have taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I hope morality will guide your decision.

The issue is a violent attempt to overturn an election. The president was involved through months of misinformation and encouragement for action. The events of Jan. 6, had it succeeded, could have meant the end of our democracy. This is an historic vote for our nation. History will remember how senators voted.

