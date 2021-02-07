LETTERS: History denied

WATERLOO — I am so appalled at the legislation the Iowa Legislature is proposing — from school vouchers to absentee ballot changes to the 1619 Project to name few. I will address the 1619 project. This is an eye-opening piece of journalism that needs to be read and understood by all. Those who so adamantly oppose what it says are clearly racists who wish to perpetuate white supremacy and deny actual history. And to try to deny funding to schools if they teach any part of it is outrageous. It is just a form of censorship, and we cannot have that, especially when to comes to factual history. Yes, I said factual. I know the extensive research that was done for this. This stuff is not made up. Racists and white supremacists would have you believe there was no slavery, and if there was it was a good thing because the slaves were given a place to stay. Really?? It is time the truth be told about our history and not have it whitewashed. We will never overcome racism if reality is denied.