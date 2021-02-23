LETTERS: Hinson an obstructionist

LON KAMMEYER

WATERLOO -- A year ago I was meeting with Rep. Abby Finkenauer to talk about the high price of prescription drugs. I was grateful that we had such a kind and compassionate congresswoman representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

It is a year later and I have yet to meet with Rep. Ashley Hinson. You would think it would be even easier because it is virtual. Hinson could have taken a moment to meet with constituents outside of a photo op with friends during the President’s Day recess.

As a member of the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, I do not think that Ashley Hinson’s claims of bipartisanship ring true. If they did, we wouldn’t be playing tag to try and set up a meeting.

Hinson can prove that she is bipartisan by reaching across the aisle and supporting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package. The much-needed aide will help so many people in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District that need to have an ally working for them in D.C., not just another GOP obstructionist.

