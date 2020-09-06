LETTERS: GOP strong on rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RONALD WOOD

WATERLOO -- The Republican Party was founded in 1854 as an abolitionist movement with one simple creed: Slavery is a violation of the rights of man.

Frederick Douglass said, “I am a Republican, dyed in the wool Republican, and I never intend to belong to any other party than the party of freedom and progress.”

First Republican President was Abraham Lincoln, who was also the author of the Emancipation Proclamation. This freed the slaves, much to the Democrats' horror.

The 15th Amendment is the right to vote and nearly all congressional Republicans voted in favor of passing it. It guaranteed Blacks the right to vote. All Democrats voted no.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R), championed the Civil Rights Act of 1957. It was unanimously supported by Republicans, but the Democrats in the Senate filibustered it. It eventually passed and was signed into law.

In 2016, President Trump addressed the Black community when he asked for support. He asked, "What do you have to lose?" The president proved himself with the lowest Black and non-white unemployment and most ever working.

