LETTERS: GOP overreach

WATERLOO -- The Republican Legislature passed changes making it far more difficult to vote based on a stated problem that is proven to not exist. The changes to absentee ballots and early voting affect all who do so. Today I read that same Republican Legislature is working to deny cities and counties all state funding if they reduce their police budgets. This too is in response to a problem that doesn’t exist. They say there is an effort to destabilize communities and government that must be stopped. What they refer to is the constitutional right of free speech and to protest, which according to this Legislature is reserved for only the right side of the question. Local issues are best left to local officials and citizens to work out through discussion.