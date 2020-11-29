Letters: GOP an embarrassment

ROGER WHITE

CEDAR FALLS — Trump and the Trumpublicans (the cult of Trump’s sycophants, enablers and supporters that used to be the Republican Party) have welcomed and adopted the power of complete shamelessness.

One of Trump’s lawyers actually said that the ballots of all the contested states (those that Biden/Harris won by the way) must be thrown out and their state legislators (disproportionately Republican) must appoint new slates of pro-Trump electors.

That would directly disenfranchise tens of millions of voters in those states and indirectly disenfranchise almost 80 million voters who voted for Biden/Harris in the presidential election.

This is after using voter list purges, inadequate polling locations resulting in waiting hours to vote, intimidation, threats and false information to suppress voting in Democratic leaning locales, and attempts to stop the counting of ballots or refusing to certify the vote in majority Black locales.

This behavior is embarrassing, disgraceful and shameless but it is also damaging our democratic process in so many ways. Instead of USA being the beacon of democracy for the world, we have become the laughing stock and a test case for would-be autocrats, despots and dictators across the globe. And sadly upstanding Republicans are encouraging this election fraud by their silence.

