LETTERS: Goodbye, Kellyanne

CEDAR FALLS -- I was flipping through the channels on TV just in time for the RNC. Kellyanne Conway was delivering a poignant speech espousing the virtues of her boss Donald Trump. According to Kellyanne our 45th president is nothing short of a saint on Earth. President Trump's efforts to empower women, that started years ago, helped Kellyanne to shatter barriers that stood against her in politics. Kellyanne says she saw firsthand many times Trump comforting children who had lost their parents and parents who have lost their children as a result of illegal drugs. I guess she forgot to mention that she is leaving her job as White House counselor to President Trump in a few days. Since our country is right in the middle of so many crises, maybe someone reminded her of an old adage ascribed to President Harry S. Truman: "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." In other words, quit before the boss fires you after he loses his attempt for re-election Nov. 3.