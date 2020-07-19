Letters: God is in control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TARA UNDERWOOD

NEW HAMPTON -- Dear COVID,

You surprised us with your entrance as you came crashing down on us, invading our lives. At first you gave many people the chance to slow down, make and eat meals as a family and for parents to get involved in kids' schooling again. They have been good lessons, thank you.

But while you are here, we have lost loved ones and not been able to gather, grieve or support our families or friends. We have loved ones sick and hospitalized for a multitude of reasons. They lie alone in the hospital bed and their loved ones lie alone at home.

Enough.

The fear sweeping the nation is all for not. God is in control here (Psalm 27:1), God determines our days here on Earth (Job 14:5), not you COVID. This doesn’t give us permission to live recklessly (Matthew 4:7) but the permission to live.

It is faith that will give us strength (Isaiah 41:10) and faith that will drown our fears (1 John 4:18).

So farewell for me COVID. I am choosing faith, which allows me to "be strong and courageous, not terrified or discouraged, for the Lord will be with me wherever I go" (Joshua 1:9).

