Letters for print

Adults, step up
ANNE SLOTH
CEDAR FALLS — As a mother, I cannot express the sadness and anger I feel about hate speech that was thrown at athlete Jeremiah Chapman at a Waverly-Shell Rock baseball game. Chapman, a African-American student from Charles City High School, was the recipient of racial slurs and hate speech from a group of Waverly-Shell Rock fans. Why didn’t the umpire take charge and stop the game to throw these people out?
Why was the game allowed to continue with these people still attending? Charles City Superintendent and Athletic Director Mike Fisher should be doing more than “discuss this and how to move forward.” This is something that happens pervasively in society that students of color have to deal with everywhere. Waverly has been dealing with it to the best of its ability, said The Courier on July 5. Spoken from a true position of white privilege. Why defund Waverly-Shell Rock? Get real. Defend your student. This trauma will be carried by Chapman for the rest of his life. These white hecklers should be arrested for inflicting trauma on a child, ordered to do community service in the black community so they can walk in Jeremiah Chapman’s shoes.
Fight racism
ERIC WALDSTEIN and DEREK PETH
WAVERLY — “You should have been George Floyd,” a spectator jeered at Jeremiah Chapman at a Waverly-Shell Rock baseball game. Said differently, “You should have been handcuffed and strangled to death by a police officer, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.” Chapman is the only Black player on the Charles City Baseball team, and Charles City was playing W-SR that game.
We are alumni of W-SR, and these are the words Chapman heard coming from the stands in the community we grew up in. These words are now associated with our beloved high school and hometown. We cannot fully describe the weight, sadness, and responsibility we felt reading that headline.
From what has been reported, there was not an immediate outcry of support for the young person experiencing hate speech. This is appalling.
To Jeremiah Chapman: We join W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth and others who have apologized to you. To the citizens of Waverly, Shell Rock, and people everywhere we pose a question: How is our racism showing up in each of our lives and as a community? What can we do to acknowledge that and work to replace that racism with anti-racist thoughts and behaviors? Starting today.
Not Biden’s words
STEVE NORBY
CEDAR FALLS — Mr. Trump has an ad stating that Biden supporters want to defund the police. Mr. Biden has never stated that he wants to defund the police. This unfortunately is the manner in which Mr. Trump has continual campaigned. However, people that yell “white power” in a golf cart with a Trump sign are, I believe, Trump supporters.
