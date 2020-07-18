Letters for print

No leadership
PAT McCLURE ANDERSON
DECORAH -- I imagine administrators, faculty, and staff in Iowa's K-12 schools are suffering a severe case of whiplash at this time. School districts were mandated to submit their “Return to Learn” plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. At that time, Department of Education guidelines for those plans did not include the mandate that face-to-face instruction was required. Department officials informed school districts to plan for three possible scenarios: (1) in-person learning; (2) virtual learning; (3) a hybrid of the two previous alternatives.
However, on July 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated that all K-12 schools should return to classrooms implementing face-to-face instruction. What happened to the virtual learning option? Is this how an effective leader operates? I think not. If school superintendents led their districts in the irresponsible and inefficient manner modeled by Reynolds those superintendents would be fired. Loss of her job should be the same result for Governor Reynolds.
Despicable Dems
CURTIS WYCOFF
HUDSON -- So many people want to trash our great founding and history, and the overwhelming majority of those people vote Democrat. Yet they are the party with so much hate and racism in their own history. Let's take a look. In 1868 the Democratic Party slogan for president was: "Our ticket, our motto, this is a white man's country; let white men rule." Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Democrat, intimidated, harassed, and assaulted Republicans and African Americans in the South with the KKK which he lead. FDR nominated Hugo Black, a lawyer for the KKK and former member, to the Supreme Court. Theodore Bilbo, member of the KKK, twice served as governor of Mississippi. We can't forget the president who rounded up more than 100,000 Japanese Americans -- no, not Trump, but FDR, the great Democrat hero! It's time Republicans get on TV and remind Americans what the Democratic Party stood for years ago. So glad I'm not a Democrat!
Bias in photos
SUSAN WURTZ
CEDAR FALLS -- I am looking at the Public Safety Roundup in the Friday, July 17, 2020 edition. There are five items. One is about teenagers, and of course no names are mentioned or pictures included. Another item is about a shooting without a specific person identified. The other three items are about Brian Henry Anderson, Rayshawn G. Bourrage and Austin Hunter Klenk.
A picture is included only for one, Mr. Bourrage. What was the editorial reasoning to make the face of crime on this day African American rather than include the faces of all three to create an accurate visual? Visuals often are more powerful than words, and the visual of this day seems unworthy of good journalism.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Anderson was charged in U.S. District Court, and we were unable to obtain a photo. A surveillance photo of Klenk appeared with the article online but did not work in print that day. It had appeared in the paper earlier in the week. Photos of suspects of all races appear Public Safety Roundup when available.
