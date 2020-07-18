Letters for print

No leadership

DECORAH -- I imagine administrators, faculty, and staff in Iowa's K-12 schools are suffering a severe case of whiplash at this time. School districts were mandated to submit their “Return to Learn” plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. At that time, Department of Education guidelines for those plans did not include the mandate that face-to-face instruction was required. Department officials informed school districts to plan for three possible scenarios: (1) in-person learning; (2) virtual learning; (3) a hybrid of the two previous alternatives.

However, on July 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated that all K-12 schools should return to classrooms implementing face-to-face instruction. What happened to the virtual learning option? Is this how an effective leader operates? I think not. If school superintendents led their districts in the irresponsible and inefficient manner modeled by Reynolds those superintendents would be fired. Loss of her job should be the same result for Governor Reynolds.

Despicable Dems

HUDSON -- So many people want to trash our great founding and history, and the overwhelming majority of those people vote Democrat. Yet they are the party with so much hate and racism in their own history. Let's take a look. In 1868 the Democratic Party slogan for president was: "Our ticket, our motto, this is a white man's country; let white men rule." Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Democrat, intimidated, harassed, and assaulted Republicans and African Americans in the South with the KKK which he lead. FDR nominated Hugo Black, a lawyer for the KKK and former member, to the Supreme Court. Theodore Bilbo, member of the KKK, twice served as governor of Mississippi. We can't forget the president who rounded up more than 100,000 Japanese Americans -- no, not Trump, but FDR, the great Democrat hero! It's time Republicans get on TV and remind Americans what the Democratic Party stood for years ago. So glad I'm not a Democrat!