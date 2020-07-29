Letters for print (copy)

Consider adoption

CECE Former foster child WATERLOO — I think people should consider fostering or adopting kids because it can benefit your family and the child. It can benefit your family because they will be more thankful for each other and thankful that haven’t been through what the child has. It can benefit the child to see how a family should treat each other with love and respect and most kids in the foster care system would not be coming from a family that shows that. It will put the child out of harm’s way because they will be safe in that home. It will also give the child peace knowing the next day they will not be moving houses again. This is one of the hardest things for a child in foster care to learn, especially if they have been moved several times. You should consider adopting or if you are not ready for that fostering children is to give them hope and a place to call home and a family to rely on whenever they need to.

Be pro people LINDA DIXONJESUP — Let’s be pro people. That means you believe everyone’s life matters and color not even being considered. It means you get the same rewards, advantages and punishments. I strongly believe that if you do something wrong you should not be able to blame your past, someone else or even your circumstance. I also think if you watch someone doing something wrong and do not say or do anything you are as guilty as the one doing it. I hope everyone that has done something wrong or watched would be getting the same punishment, The problem with groups like BLM and KKK, if you’re not a certain color your life doesn’t matter. There are so many things that are much more important than skin color. I don’t understand why a lot of people that aren’t the right color would support a group when they don’t think your life matters. One more question: How do you teach children to respect and love everyone and to be responsible for their actions when grownups can’t ? So how about it? Let’s be pro people.