LETTERS: Fight global poverty

NICOLE IRADUKUNDA

CEDAR FALLS -- Advocacy is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the act or process of supporting a cause or proposal.” To advocate for a cause it is important for the public to know how they can contact their senators and representatives. The Borgen Project action center makes it easy to find your representatives. In fact, The Borgen Project website has prewritten emails about bills and legislation it is lobbying for. Those emails advocate for the world’s poor and communicate about life-saving legislation and effective poverty-reduction programs.

Your email to Congress matters because congressional staffers keep a tally of every issue people in their district contact their leader about. This information goes into a weekly report that is viewed by the congressional leader and key staff. "Just one email will get the issue or bill on your reader’s radar,” says The Borgen Project. Congressional leaders often support poverty-reduction legislation when seven to 10 people in their district contact them in support of it.

In Cedar Falls, our representative is Abby Finkenauer and our senators are Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. I urge readers to contact their senator to support the passage of poverty-reduction legislation.

