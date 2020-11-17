LETTERS: Facts on voter fraud

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Here are some voting facts many do not know. State legislatures make and change their laws concerning voting. Not judges, lawyers, or governors. The Electoral College electors appointed by each state legislature actually decide the winner of the presidential election. That happens on Dec. 14. The electors can actually vote for a candidate that did not win the majority vote. Just think about New York where none other than Hillary Clinton is an elector. Guess who she would vote for in any case? Back to the voting laws. A Pennsylvania court along with a Democratic secretary of state nullified voter signature verification for mail-in ballots. Why would that ever be done? Finally, remember Bush v. Gore? The Supreme Court intervened on Dec. 12, 2000, to help finalize that presidential election. The Supreme Court didn't decide the election, it overruled a Florida court for involving itself with the voting rules in a case brought up by Democrats. All the states in question had voting laws changed by courts. Imagine!