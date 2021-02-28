LETTERS: Everyone's president?

RON WHEELER

CEDAR FALLS -- The Courier's editorial page Sunday (Feb. 21) was interesting. Two writers had their pencils sharpened for poking former President Trump. Saul Shapiro and Roger White made pretty good hits with their comments using the handbook of hatred against patriots and Republicans. Both writers were heavy on allegations and big words, but light on facts. Four years of intellectual dishonesty in the FBI, CIA and other government agencies was ignored as Shapiro falsely accused Donald Trump of Russian collusion and fomenting a coup.

White offers lots of adjectives to describe Trumpublicans, then caps off his assault by labeling Republican elected representatives as pathetic enablers.

President Biden’s puppeteers laid stacks of executive orders on Biden’s desk on day one where he dutifully signed them on the party line. Perhaps some thought and debate would have been appropriate. Trump’s executive orders were made only after all dialogue was blocked by the political enemies of conservatism. Biden promised to govern all the people, yet he didn’t even ask for opinions -- from either side.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0