LETTERS: Equality Act

MARCELLA GRUVER

WATERLOO -- Do you realize your civil rights are about to be taken away from you? This process is the Equality Act, which passed the U.S. House on Thursday. (The bill now moves to the Senate.)

This act will enforce the transgender directive wherein a student becomes transgender without parental consent and will have access to every school’s restrooms, etc.

If homosexuals are fired or not hired by a business, it will become a potential federal civil rights lawsuit by a protected minority.

Destruction of religious liberty is anytime you oppose a homosexual, lesbian, or transgender person you will be taken to court and charged with the crime of discrimination. This is because the Equality Act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

The goal of every radical homosexual activist is to create a new American where sexual promiscuity is the new norm and traditional values are long forgotten.

Call your congressional member to stop this act from being passed. Call Ashley Hinson at (319) 266-6925.

