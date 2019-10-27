TIM BURRACK
ARLINGTON --- As harvest ratchets up across the state, many producers I speak with are preparing to make some difficult decisions due to a lack of certainty surrounding trade and most recently biofuels policy from Washington, D.C.
This past week, we saw the EPA release a draft supplemental rule designed to fulfill President Trump’s promise to ensure gallons waived under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by small refinery exemptions are reallocated back into the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
Unfortunately, after examining the proposed rule, it’s clear to see it fails to provide any assurance the EPA’s practices of granting waivers to profitable oil refineries will change going forward.
I supported the President in 2016, but I’m finding it difficult to get behind this administration again if we see a complete undermining of the RFS and a reneging of commitments to Iowa farm families. Conservatively, I estimate I have lost over a quarter million dollars due to lower markets, a consequence of refinery waivers and trade challenges with China.
Every day that passes without the true solution means real dollars, and real impact for rural communities. It’s critical the EPA sticks to the administration’s commitment and upholds the integrity of the RFS.
