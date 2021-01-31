LETTERS: Entrapment

SUMNER -- Who or what group initiated or lobbied into law the practice of sending underage tricksters into places to coax and entrap them into selling them tobacco? Would the Founding Fathers tolerate such a kick in the face of honesty and ethics? Was such a deceitful practice going on before the American Revolution?

One of those Founding Fathers said there should be another revolution every 20 years. He had the foresight to know that power-hungry officials will eventually trample on our freedom and constitutional rights to accomplish some pet goal. The nanny laws were not initiated by common citizens. Our elected lawmakers keep spewing out more laws the citizens didn't ask for. They're under the control of big money/big business and more power-hungry officials.