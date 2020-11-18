LETTERS: Enough of Kroeger

CYNTHIA BUTTS

TRAER -- Why do you continue to give Gary Kroeger a column in your paper? His opinions are way out of line. I should quit reading them, because they always upset me. Obviously he is a left-wing radical Democrat. His comments in the Nov. 1 edition show no respect for our president.

I believe Trump has done many great things for our nation. The economy was booming before COVID hit. His meetings with other foreign leaders have set a great example. All his rallies show thousands of supporters of all races. Iowa re-elected him!

If Gary can’t live with that, go back to "Saturday Night Live!"

I totally enjoy Dennis Clayson’s columns! He is respectful and makes you think. Yes, why didn’t Biden run for office in 2016 if he wanted it so bad? Twenty four others dropped out of this race for him? Now, I am fearful for the direction this country is headed.

