Letters: Enough face shields?

RICH CARR

WATERLOO -- On July 6, University of Northern Iowa President Mark A. Nook announced by email a free face shield would be available to every student and faculty member. That's about 12,000 face shields. If Iowa State University and the University of Iowa give out the same numbers that's about 80,000 face shields in all.

On July 8 The Courier ran an Associated Press article regarding PPE in Iowa. The Wanxiange Automotive Company in China donated 50,000 face shields to Iowa. Iowa has close ties to China. Former Governor Branstad accepted the ambassadorship to China.

Are face shields readily available to all staff of Iowa hospitals and health care facilities, including nursing homes?

The latest reports I have listened to and articles I have read mention these facilities in Iowa may not have access to the face shields they say they need.

Nationwide facilities report face shields are not accessible as needed.

Do Iowa universities have access to 80,000 face shields? Do health care facilities in Iowa and nationwide have all the face shields they need?

I recognize the need for students gathering to schools in August to stay safe.

