Letters: Election thanks

CEDAR FALLS — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties want to thank the following people:
Secretary of State Paul Pate, for making it possible to track your absentee ballot and updating the SOS website to clarify registering to vote after a felony conviction. Thank you for participating in our October Panel on Voting and being so informative.
Grant Veeder, Black Hawk county auditor, and staff for their hard work, for giving voters options, and making information so accessible online. For the ballot collection box outside the county courthouse, making it an accessible and secure place to submit your ballot.
For sending out absentee ballot request forms and making it easy to vote by mail. Thank you as well for your participation in our panel on voting.
Shelly Wolf, Bremer County auditor, for all you do for your voters, and for participating in our voting panel.
The volunteers, who stepped up to replace vulnerable seniors. You went through training, took off work, and showed up to staff polling places, during a pandemic! You are our heroes.
Finally, thank you to the voters, for showing up to the polls, or completing an absentee ballot.
CEDAR FALLS — When you or someone you love has a serious illness, time is precious. At Cedar Valley Hospice, our hospice and palliative care programs can provide comfort and support to make the most of that precious time.
November marks National Hospice and Palliative Care month, and Cedar Valley Hospice is joining organizations across the nation to educate our community and help them understand the importance of hospice and palliative care.
This year’s theme, Faces of Caring, showcases hospice heroes who go into people’s homes, even during this pandemic, and continue to provide expert patient-centered care. Hospice and palliative care can make a profound differ-ence and help maximize the quality of life for those they care for.
It is crucial to know that hospice and palliative care is not about giving up, it is not the abandonment of care and it is not reserved for the imminently dying.
It is person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion to families, sometimes for an extended length of time.
Making the choice to call can turn a difficult situation into one that is manageable. As board president, I know firsthand that Cedar Valley Hospice can be an important resource for your family.
WAVERLY — The stark contrast between two recent headline stories is stunning. While in communities across the country frightened, food-insecure people line up for blocks at food banks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 for the first time. COVID-19 and its associated economic disruptions have clearly impacted various groups of Americans very differently. I spent my working years as a bank trust officer. The frightening near-collapse of the financial markets in 2008 is riveted in my memory.
We did not invest in the trashy debt obligations that triggered the panic, but we were caught in the ensuing downfall. Thankfully, the outgoing Bush and incoming Obama administrations and the Federal Reserve worked cooperatively and took unprecedented measures to to stop the collapse and stabilize the markets.
The people lined up at the food banks whose jobs and small businesses have been crushed by the pandemic are also trapped in a catastrophe they did not create.
Why aren’t the outgoing Trump and incoming Biden administrations and the Federal Reserve coordinating at the highest levels to limit the damage to individuals and families? There is no way to justify the apparent lack of official concern.
