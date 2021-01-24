LETTERS: Election fraud

KENNETH FRIEND
CEDAR FALLS -- In Sunday’s Jan. 17 Call the Courier, the question was “Did any of the Iowa representatives join with the 140 some Republicans to overturn Joe Biden’s win?” Correction: No Republicans voted to overturn. The vote was to delay the acceptance until after a 10-day bipartisan audit/review of the election anomalies. This happened in a previous presidential election, so why not this time?
A Rasmussen poll taken Nov. 17-18 asked “How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?” Choices were 36% “Very likely” (61% of Republicans + 20% of Democrats + 29% of “independents" = 70 million total), 11% “Somewhat likely”, 9% “Not very likely”, 41% “Not likely at all”.
Similar (actually higher) percentages believed there was fraud according to a Rasmussen poll taken Dec. 17-19 and a Quinnipiac poll taken Dec. 9.