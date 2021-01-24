 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS: Election fraud
0 comments

LETTERS: Election fraud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS -- In Sunday’s Jan. 17 Call the Courier, the question was “Did any of the Iowa representatives join with the 140 some Republicans to overturn Joe Biden’s win?” Correction: No Republicans voted to overturn. The vote was to delay the acceptance until after a 10-day bipartisan audit/review of the election anomalies. This happened in a previous presidential election, so why not this time?

A Rasmussen poll taken Nov. 17-18 asked “How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?” Choices were 36% “Very likely” (61% of Republicans + 20% of Democrats + 29% of “independents" = 70 million total), 11% “Somewhat likely”, 9% “Not very likely”, 41% “Not likely at all”.

Similar (actually higher) percentages believed there was fraud according to a Rasmussen poll taken Dec. 17-19 and a Quinnipiac poll taken Dec. 9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News