Letters: Dueling dogmas

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- In the 2017 confirmation hearing for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Sen. Dianne Feinstein famously chastised Amy Coney Barrett alleging that “the dogma lives loudly within you.” Feinstein was concerned Barrett could not separate her Catholic beliefs from judicial judgments she would be making on important issues like abortion. Barrett denied the allegation.

Joe Biden has openly admitted that he struggles with the tension between his Roman Catholic beliefs and his role as a public official. In a 2015 issue of America magazine, he stated: “I am prepared to accept that at the moment of conception there’s human life” and “abortion is always wrong,” but “I am not prepared to impose doctrine that I’m prepared to accept on the rest of [the country].”

For 40 years Biden supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding of abortion. But in 2019 Biden suddenly reversed his long-held position. Citizens should wonder if he would continue to oppose the Hyde Amendment if he were not running for President. Does Catholic dogma “live loudly” within Joe Biden?

If Biden can separate his private religious beliefs from his public position on abortion, it is reasonable to assume Barrett can as well.

