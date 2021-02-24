 Skip to main content
LETTERS: Doesn't add up
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS: Doesn't add up

LTE

GREG PIEPER

CHARLES CITY -- Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the life expectancy of white people has dropped one year and minorities two to three years.

This and other things beg to question: Where did the 20 million new voters come from in the last four years?

