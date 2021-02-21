LETTERS: Do the right thing

SUE FUHRMANN

EVANSDALE -- People are criticizing Gov. Reynolds for relaxing the standards on wearing masks and the numbers of people who may gather together.

The governor further added that she has faith in Iowans that they will do the right thing and not have to be told what they should or shouldn’t do.

Why can’t we just simply be responsible people? Why can’t we show other states that Iowa people are not a bunch of rebellious, irresponsible people?

Let’s do Iowa proud! Wear masks, limit your gatherings, because it is the right thing to do. Would you rather take a chance and get sick or make someone else sick?

